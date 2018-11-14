YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Schools letting out early for weather
Crittenden County School District will be dismissing classes at 2pm today in order to stay ahead of the predicted weather storm heading this way this afternoon.
All after-school activities will be cancelled, including Rocket football practice.
11/14/2018 12:25:00 PM
