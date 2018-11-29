TRAFFIC ALERT: US 641 to Close Monday

|DETOUR
Neither local media nor the community had any forewarning of this anticipated closure until about 1pm on Thursday.
A marked detour will be provided for southbound traffic via Ky. 70 at Mott City and Ky. 902 at Dycusburg. Northbound motorists will get on Ky. 902 and Fredonia and take Ky. 70 at Dycusburg to get back onto U.S. 641 at Mott City.
The detour is expected to be in place starting at 8am Monday. The road could be closed all next week.
Once the site just south of Fredonia reopens, there will be a stop sign for southbound traffic. Traffic should then be running on the new U.S. 641 between Marion and Fredonia.
See next week's issue of The Crittenden Press for a projected opening of the new road and further details.