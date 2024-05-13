Thursday: Par 4 hosts KY Manufacturers Assoc.

Kentucky Association of Manufacturers will be in Marion on Thursday, May 16 to meet and tour Par 4 Plastics.
Tim Capps, president of Par 4 Plastics, said the rendezvous of 30 to 40 executives from across Kentucky’s manufacturing sector is quite rare for a small, rural community. Previous venues for this event have included Toyota in Georgetown, Ashland Corporation, Woodford Reserve Distillery and the Corvette plant at Bowling Green.
“It’s an honor to have the association tour our plant and visit our community,” Capps said.
Crittenden County School District will host a meeting of the association while the leaders are in town.