Winter weather advisory issued for area

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said a conference call with weather officials this morning have shed a bit more light on the approaching winter storm, with lighter totals expected for the county compared with earlier reports.
"They have our area in a Winter Weather Advisory and are expecting precipitation to start late this afternoon and run through mid-morning tomorrow," said Newcom. "Snow accumulations of 2-3 inches possible, but more likely 1 inch. Ice/sleet mix of less than 1/10 of an inch is likely for us."
County officials are asking motorists to stay off the roadway as much as possible tonight and tomorrow morning.
"They did say the morning commute would be the most treacherous time for our area and to use extreme caution if traveling that time of day and to give plenty of extra time for travel," Newcom added.
ORIGINAL POST
City, county and state road crews are gearing up for a forecast wintry weather event that could hit the area as early as this afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, snow, occasionally mixed with light freezing rain, is expected to develop and spread north across the region this afternoon into this evening. Snowfall totals of 2-3 inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. Light freezing rain will also mix with the snow in some locations. Ice accumulations of up to around a 10th of an inch are expected.
A winter weather advisor will be in effect from 3 p.m today until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the commute this evening, and will likely impact the commute Thursday morning. Now is the time to prepare and make adjustments to any travel plans, urges the weather service.
Ohio River border counties in the northern edge of the state highway district plan to pre-treat some highways in preparation for a significant snowfall. While there will likely be accumulation on grassy areas, accumulation on road surfaces is expected to be less than 1 inch along Ohio River counties due to warm pavement temps and warm air temps as the snow falls.
Based on accumulation estimates at this time, crews in Union and Henderson counties planned to pre-treat most of their highways.
Highway crews will be on the road today applying brine. Motorists should be alert for slow moving trucks working along highways as crews go about their work. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 Super Tanker will be running Interstate 69 from the Western Kentucky Parkway-Pennyrile Parkway Interchange northward to Henderson and back. It will be running at normal highway speeds, but motorists should use caution when they encounter it or any vehicle involved in snow and ice response.
Pre-treating involves running water through salt to generate brine. Tanker trucks then spray the brine on highway driving surfaces. The salt solution dries to leave a fine powder of salt on the pavement that is activated by falling snow in the early hours of a winter weather event.
The brine helps to initially improve driving conditions, then helps keep snow and ice from bonding to the pavement making it easier to plow off as it accumulates.
Pre-treating roadways prior to a snow and ice event is economical and provides highway crews with a way to get a head-start on the snow. However, highway crews are unable to pre-treat for every snow and ice event.
Kentucky is among about a half-dozen states that pioneered pre-treating as a snow-fighting tactic. It is now widely used. Several area counties now pre-treat county roads in heavily traveled areas and at intersections.