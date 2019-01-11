Crittenden cancels school events for weather

Due to pending winter weather, all Friday night and Saturday morning activities are cancelled.
Friday after school activities are approved but must be concluded by 4:30 p.m. to allow safe travels to home base.
Saturday afternoon and evening events will be evaluated tomorrow morning and a decision will be made by 10 a.m.
According to National Weather Service in Paducah winter weather/mix will hit our area around 6-9 p.m. today and depending on the temperatures and precipitation we may get from 1-3 inches.