Hazardous weather possible next 48 hours

The National Weather Service in Paducah is predicting a chance of hazardous weather over the next 48 hours or so.
Locally heavy rainfall is possible later tonight. Isolated non-severe thunderstorms may enhance rainfall totals in western Kentucky.
Then, very gusty north winds over 30 mph at times will bring arctic air into the region from northwest to southeast Saturday afternoon and evening. This is expected to change rain over to snow. Some minor accumulating snows will be possible, primarily north or the Ohio River, however. The blustery north winds could also result in some blowing snow that could reduce the visibility at times.
Wind chill values by late Saturday night will be in the single digits to near 10 degrees.