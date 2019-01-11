Key girls' game: First Place in district at stake

|Crittenden sophomore Lilly Hayes has emerged as a regular
in the Lady Rockets' lineup.
GAMES CANCELLED
The games tonight have been canceled. So is Rockets’ game tomorrow at Hardin County, Ill.
The Trigg game could be played tomorrow night. A decision will be made at noon Saturday.
-
ORIGINAL POST
Crittenden County's girls' basketball team has a key Fifth District matchup at Rocket Arena tonight against surprising league contender Trigg County.
The Lady Rockets and Lady Wildcats met back in December at Cadiz and Trigg won the game, its first district victory since 2012. Trigg has continued to improve and comes to Marion with a share of the Fifth District lead.
Both Trigg and Crittenden are 3-1 in district games this season. Who ever wins this matchup will have an inside track on winning the regular-season title and its No. 1 seed for postseason.
Tipoff in the girls' game is at 6pm.
The Rockets also host Trigg County tonight. Trigg enters the contest in third place in the league, just ahead of Crittenden County, which is winless in district games this season. The boys play the nightcap.
