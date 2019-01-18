YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, January 18, 2019
Mott leads Rockets to district win
Sophomore Gabe Mott had a career high 29 points in the Rockets' first district win of the season, a 64-55 victory at home over Trigg County. Mott had 18 points in the fourth quarter. He was assisted with a big scoring performance by Erik O'Leary with 14. Both Mott and O'Leary had three 3-pointers in the contest. Other scoring included Preston Turley 10; Gavin Dickerson 5; Preston Morgeson 3; and Hunter Boone 3.