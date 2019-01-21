YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 21, 2019
No school Tuesday
There will be no school in Crittenden County tomorrow, Tuesday Jan 22.
The Rocket Way Snow Day packet lesson 1 will be activated.
A decision on basketball games and a scheduled Boarrd of Education meeting will be made by noon Tuesday.
1/21/2019 04:09:00 PM
