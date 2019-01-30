Road Report: Shoutout to Today's Sponsors!

Schools brace for bitter cold, urge precautions With Wednesday's dawn temperatures in the single digits and wind chills in the negative numbers, Crittenden County School District is ...

Tractor-trailer mishap blocking US 60 East UPDATE : Highway has re-opened. ORIGINAL POST A tractor-trailer mishap is blocking U.S. 60 East of Marion near Mattoon. The highway i...

Alcohol question appears headed to ballot Legalizing alcohol sales in Marion appears headed to the polls. A petition turned in Tuesday to put the question of alcohol sales before...

Big changes coming to post-season football Big changes are coming to post-season high school football next fall which could send the Rockets to far-away reaches in the state if they...