Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Road Report: Shoutout to Today's Sponsors!

Stacy Adams, Stacey McKinney and Stephen McKinney at
Mac's II Tint and Detail in Marion.
The Crittenden Press is recognizing the local businesses and groups that made this morning's Crittenden County Winter Road Report possible.

The road report is Live on Facebook when conditions warrant. Catch us next time it snows or watch this morning's drive along the highways and backroads of our beautiful county.

Today's report was brought to you by:

Mac's II Tint and Detail
Troy's Collision Center
Fohs Hall, Inc. Mardi Gras Festival

When you need a wash, window tint or automobile accessories, remember Mac's II Tint and Detail on South Main Street right across from Siemens.

Alan Boone and Cody Profitt at Troy's Collision Center.
When your vehicle is banged up, it's time to see Alan Boone at Troy's Collision Center on South Main Street. Whether you slide into a ditch, have a collision with another vehicle or hit one those doggone deer, remember Troy's for your automotive body repairs.

Also, remember to support Fohs Hall, Inc., by attending the Mardi Gras dinner and dance event on Feb. 16 at Fohs Hall. Tickets are available at The Crittenden Press office. Tickets cost $50, which includes membership to Fohs Hall's preservation group, dinner and live music featuring Ridin' Shotgun.

JOIN THE PRESS ON FACEBOOK
Posted by at