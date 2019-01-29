Schools brace for bitter cold, urge precautions

Students should dress in layers, including coats, hats and gloves. At particular risk are students who walk to and from school or who have to wait for extended times at bus stops. Fingers, toes, ear lobes or the tip of the nose are the areas most susceptible to frostbite. A temperature of 10 degrees and a windchill of -10, for example, can result in frostbite occurring in as quickly as 30 minutes.
“If at all possible, keep students indoors until the bus arrives,” said Superintendent Vince Clark. “We realize our buses are likely to run late tomorrow because of the extra time needed to get students from their homes to the bus. Their safety is our first concern.”
Clark said schools are also opening their doors early tomorrow morning to accommodate early students to school.
“We don’t want any students standing outside in the cold waiting,” said Clark. “They will be able to come in as they arrive to avoid the cold."
Maintenance at all schools are running heat in the buildings throughout the night to ensure they are warm when students arrive. Additionally, any student at any school in need of a coat or other articles of clothing are encouraged to let their teachers know.