Social media on breakfast table Friday

Substitute teacher fired for inappropriate comments UPDATE THe substitute teacher has been identified as Jaken Orten, 22, of Dawson Springs. ORIGINAL POAST A substitute teacher at Crittenden ...

Florida police discover lots of drugs in car Authorities who arrested a Marion man in Florida last week have now executed a warrant to examine the inside of a vehicle was believed dri...

Mott leads Rockets to district win Sophomore Gabe Mott had a career high 29 points in the Rockets' first district win of the season, a 64-55 victory at home over Trigg ...

Lady Rockets back to All A championship game Nahla Woodward helped lead Crittenden to a win in the semifinal round of the tournament Thursday. Crittenden County's girls will adv...