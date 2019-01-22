Social media on breakfast table Friday

|Burdon
A homegrown social media expert wants to make you a tad nauseous before he offers a cure at the next Community Leadership Breakfast on the morning of Friday.
Jointly sponsored by Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp., the early-morning gatherings are held regularly to provide an opportunity for networking and personal growth through a variety of programs. This month’s event will center around social media.
Jonathan Burdon, 30, grew up in Marion and graduated from Crittenden County High School in 2006. He’s made good in the social media industry, which can be defined as websites and applications that enable users to create and share content or to participate in social networking.
Burdon is CEO and founder of SocialCoaster Digital Agency (SDA), a media holding company with applications and content that receive nearly 5 billion impression a month. With him will be the corporation’s chief operating officer and in-house counsel, Shaun Roberts, who grew up in nearby Hopkins County. The two are now headquartered in Nashville, Tenn.
As for their presentation at the breakfast program, Burdon’s plans are to demonstrate how little most people actually know about social media – its strengths and breadth.
“We will make ‘em sick by showing things they don't know. Then, we will give them some medicine; show them how it all works,” said Burdon.
Burdon’s company continues to grow in the social media industry, but it’s also branching out into other areas. He said anxiety cannot be an obstacle if you want to succeed in the modern realm of social networking.
“We will show what social media really is, how it works and how to use it,” Burdon said.
When it comes to promoting your own business, Burden says his program will help you rethink social media.
Breakfast will begin being served at 7 a.m. The cost is $7. If you plan to attend, RSVP Chamber Executive Director Susan Alexander at Susan@crittendenchamber.org by Wednesday.
This event is open to the public.