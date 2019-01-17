Substitute teacher fired for inappropriate comments

A substitute teacher at Crittenden County Elementary School was fired Monday after he allegedly made inappropriate statements to students in a fourth-grade class.
Crittenden County School District issued a press release this morning with regard to the incident. The statement did not identify the teacher, but it did say he was a not a resident of Crittenden County.
School officials say they are seeking a terroristic threatening charge against the man.
According to the school district, the incident happened last Friday, but was not reported until Monday. The substitute teacher was working at the school district on Monday in a different classroom. School officials escorted him out of the building after a brief investigation. The news release says the substitute teacher will not be permitted to be on or near any school campus or at any school-related functions.
According to the statement by the school system, Superintendent Vince Clark and School Resource Officer John Shofner met earlier this week with students in the involved fourth-grade class. They commended those students on their response and reporting of the incident. The district said students met the challenge of “See Something, Say Something,” a mantra well defined and often reiterated on campus.