Saturday, January 19, 2019
Tonight's concert featuring TONEz is cancelled
Tonight's concert at Fohs Hall featuring T.O.N.E-z and Classy and Grassy is cancelled.
Due to a forecast of inclement weather, organizers have decided to postpone the event. A makeup date will be announced later.
Crittenden Press Online
1/19/2019 04:03:00 PM
