Transportation crews preparing for winter storm

|National Weather Service graphic show weather advisory areas
While it appears most of the winter mix and snow will go north of our counties, KyTC crews in District 2 are preparing for accumulations that could impact travel, particularly along our Ohio River border counties and the northern portion of the district.
KyTC posted more detailed information on pre-treating efforts with additional District 2 Snow & Ice Team plans for this winter weather event at Facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. The weather post is at about 2:45 p.m., on our timeline and pinned to the top of the page. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
A link to the latest National Weather Service forecast is available in the post.
The following is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service:
Accumulating snow possible Friday night and early Saturday.
A storm system will bring the potential for accumulating snow to the much of the region Friday night into early Saturday. While the heaviest snow is forecast across the northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, enough snow could
accumulate across far southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky to result in travel impacts Friday night and early Saturday morning.
At this time, total snow accumulation is forecast in the 1 to 3 inch range. Locations from Evansville to Cairo and Poplar Bluff are more likely to be on the top end of that range, while lesser amounts are anticipated across much of western Kentucky.
Most model guidance indicates that a good portion of the region will switch over to rain during the day on Saturday. With forecast high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, the overall impacts should lessen throughout the day Saturday.
Additional wintry precipitation may affect portions of the region Saturday night into Sunday as colder air filters in behind the departing storm system. However, any additional accumulation is
expected to be light at this time.