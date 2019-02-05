Advanced Planning: Next Year's School Calendar

|CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE
Here is next year's calendar for Crittenden County Schools District.
The 2019-2020 Calendar was approved at the January meeting of the Crittenden County Board of Education.
