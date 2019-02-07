YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, February 7, 2019
First responders headed to stranded vehicle
Emergency responders were called to the Deanwood area in the eastern part of the county where a motorist was stranded in flash flooding along Piney Creek.
A passerby reports that a Dodge Durango is off of Ky. 120 and next to the creek bank in a flooded field.
The entire state is under a flash flood warning. Motorists should never attempt to drive through flood waters.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/07/2019 01:12:00 PM
