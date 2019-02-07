Thursday, February 7, 2019

First responders headed to stranded vehicle

Emergency responders were called to the Deanwood area in the eastern part of the county where a motorist was stranded in flash flooding along Piney Creek.

A passerby reports that a Dodge Durango is off of Ky. 120 and next to the creek bank in a flooded field.

The entire state is under a flash flood warning. Motorists should never attempt to drive through flood waters.
