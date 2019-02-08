Flooding could shut ferry as early as mid-week

Join Us Live: Football Signing Day in Crittenden County Six Crittenden County seniors were recognized during a College Football Signing Day event Wednesday at Rocket Arena. Those recogn...

Alcohol question appears headed to ballot Legalizing alcohol sales in Marion appears headed to the polls. A petition turned in Tuesday to put the question of alcohol sales before...

Tonight is homecoming; hall of fame Crittenden County will have its high school basketball homecoming tonight with a 5:30pm ceremony prior to the varsity doubleheader against...

News from This Week's Newspaper If you want to know what's going on in Marion and Crittenden County there's only one source of reliable, regular and credible info...