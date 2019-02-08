YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, February 8, 2019
Flooding could shut ferry as early as mid-week
Users of the Cave In Rock Ferry will want to monitor our news reports at The Press Online for potential closure of the service as early as Wednesday, Feb. 13 due to flooding.
National Weather Service hydrological prediction for the Ohio River at Shawneetown, Ill., puts the river above operational limits of the ferry as early as noon Wednesday. That forecast could be additionally affected by local rains or flow from upriver.
Service could be halted for several days, according to the forecast.
According to the ferry operator, the service generally closes when the river gauge is at 42.5 feet at Shawneetown. At that level, Ky. 91 North leading to the ferry landing in Crittenden County becomes impassable.