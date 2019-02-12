I-24 accident in Lyon causes traffic detour

UPDATE: Site is now clear and all lanes are open.
ORIGINAL POST
Kentucky Transportation Department is reporting a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on I-24 Westbound in Lyon County near the Truck Scales between Exit 40 and Exit 31.
First responders were just arriving on scene about 10:30am. The interstate in the westbound lane was initially closed. Motorists need to detour west via the US 62 at the Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 along US 62 and return to I-24 at Exit 27 in Calvert City.