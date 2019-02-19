Tuesday, February 19, 2019

LOCAL BUSINESS GUIDE

HOME IMPROVEMENT
Easley Construction
Roofing, Painting, Siding, Windows
NEW Ductless Heating and Air System
(270) 564-1280
luckyeasley@gmail.com
1st Choice Construction
Roofing, Gutters, Siding and More
Licensed and Insured
Randy Cowsert
(270) 704-5167
Ron's Carpet Cleaning
Professional Carpet Cleaning
27 Years Local Experience
Ron Guess
(270) 704-0581


SMALL ENGINE REPAIR
Ray's Small Engines
2720 State Route 654 North, Marion, Ky.
New Shipment of Mowers Just Arrived!
Saws, Trimmers, Mowers / New and Used Equipment

TOWING / RECOVERY
Cooper Recovery
24/7 Recovery and Repo Service
3425 US 641, Marion, Ky.
(270) 704-0943

AUTOMOTIVE
Riley Mobile Body Shop
Paint and Dent Repairs / Accessories
Paxton Riley - Marion, Kentucky
(270) 704-3737




Want to Advertise Your Services Here?
Shoot us an Email
Posted by at