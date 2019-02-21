YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Calendar
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Rockets settle for runner-up in district
Crittenden County lost 54-40 to Lyon County in Thursday's Fifth District Tournament championship game at Smithland.
Rockets Hunter Boone, Preston Turley and Gabe Mott were selected to the all-tournament team.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/21/2019 09:30:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home