Monday, February 25, 2019
Schools closing Tuesday and Wednesday for sickness
The school district made the announcement at 1pm today and also said there will be no after-school activities today or for the next two while classes are cancelled. The only exception will be the boys' basketball team playing in the regional tournament at Madisonville and the Girls Regional Tournament which will begin Wednesday night at Rocket Arena.
"Our custodial staff is taking measures to make sure surfaces at school are sanitized, and we encourage you to do the same at home. This would be a great opportunity to wash jackets, hats, backpacks, lunchboxes, etc. to help us fight the spread of influenza. You may choose to use Clorox wipes if washing is not recommended," the school said in a news release.
Tuesday's missed school day will be made up Monday, April 8 at the end of spring break. Wednesday's missed day will be a Rocket Way Flu Day/NTI day.