Monday, February 25, 2019
State Highway Water over Road Report
A number of county roads also remain closed. Following is a list of state highways that are closed because of flood waters.
Crittenden County
KY 91 is CLOSED at the 15mm at the Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED Due to Floodwaters Over the Kentucky Landing until at least March 3rd
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 4.15mm in Sawmill Hollow at the Spring Branch Culvert
KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm at the Wolf Creek Bridge
KY 132 is CLOSED at the Webster-Crittenden County Line in the Fishtrap Area at the Tradewater River Bridge- signs posted
KY 135 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 12.1mm at the Hurricane Creek One Lane Bridge
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 5.5mm West of Tolu- signs posted
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 6.7mm immediately east of Tolu- signs posted
KY 387/Dam 50 Road is CLOSED at the 3.8mm between Cotton Patch Road and End of State Maintenance at Riverview Park- signs posted
KY 295 is CLOSED at the 1.3mm in Dycusburg along the Cumberland River at the Dycusburg Rd Intersection
KY 295 is CLOSED at 0.0mm at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line at the Livingston Creek Bridge- signs posted
Livingston County
US 60 is CLOSED with a SHORT DETOUR at the 11mm in Smithland --NO SEMI Trucks allowed
US 60 is EXPECTED to close due to floodwaters at the 16 mile marker between Burna and Smithland sometime Monday FEB 25th based on observations and the river forecast
US 60 Work Zone at 1.4 in Ledbetter for placing material to raise roadway elevation- Delays Likely
KY 917/Tucker-Temple Rd is CLOSED at the 3.9 to 8mm near the Hazel Creek Culvert generally North of Iuka and the KY 93 intersection- signs posted
KY 137 is CLOSED from the 3 to 15.45mm between Birdsville and the KY 133/Lola Rd Intersection at Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
KY 133/Lola Road CLOSED at 18mm from near KY 137 intersection to Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
KY 70/Tiline Rd is CLOSED from the 7.5 to 8.3mm between Smithland & Tiline- signs posted
KY 70 is CLOSED from the 7.6 to 7.8mm near the Vaughn Road intersection and Sugar Creek Bridge- signs posted
KY 70 is CLOSED at the 0.8 to 1mm just east of Smithland- signs posted
KY 453 is CLOSED at the 14.3mm between Smithland and Coons Chapel Rd- signs posted with detour via KY 937 & US 60
KY 93/Iuka Rd is CLOSED at the 0mm at the KY 917 intersection in Iuka- signs posted
KY 917/Stringtown Road is CLOSED from the I-24 Overpass just north of Lake City to the 4mm at Iuka- signs posted
KY 2225/Jake Dukes Rd is Closed with signs posted at the North end where it intersects KY 93/Iuka Rd
Lyon County
KY 819/Sunnyside Loop is CLOSED at the 2.5mm at the Panther Creek Bridge
KY 1943 is CLOSED atthe 3.4mm near Skinframe Creek- signs posted
KY 295 is CLOSED at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line at the Livingston Creek Bridge- signs posted