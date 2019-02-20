The Press: News that's New to You

|Pam Collins (center) and other citizens have a plan
to get rid of old homes and make butterflies happy. Read
about the proposal in this week's Press.
You probably already know that the ferry is shut down until at least next week, and it's likely that you know who won the district tournament basketball games at Smithland Monday and Tuesday.
But, there's a world of other things going on in Marion and Crittenden County that aren't so obvious. We know, it's hard believe there's something going on that you haven't read about on Facebook or heard at the beauty shop. But it's true.
News that's New to You this week in The Crittenden Press printed edition includes a proposal to replace blighted properties in the city with butterfly bait, some ranking changes for city patrolmen, a number of felony indictments and probation revocations in circuit court, a new meeting time idea for Marion City Council and an update on the planned disc golf course at Marion-Crittenden County Park.
No, we won't tell you it's raining! But, we will keep you informed with real community news that affects you.
