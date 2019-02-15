Wintry weather expected today, flooding continues

A winter weather advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service NWS for western Kentucky from noon today through 3 a.m. Saturday, and flood warning remains in effect.
Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 3 inches are expected, generally along and north of a line from Greenville, Mo., to Greenville, Ky. Farther south, ice accumulations averaging around 0.1 inches are expected.
Precipitation will begin first in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois early this afternoon and then progress eastward to include the entire region by sunset. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon and evening commute home from school and work. Travel conditions will deteriorate during evening.
Temperatures and sunshine Saturday should help reduce the effects of the wintry mix. The high for Saturday is expected to be 39, with mostly sunny skies all day. However, very light freezing rain and snow will be possible Saturday night from the Ozark Foothills through southern Illinois and the Evansville Tri State. Isolated slick spots may develop on bridges and untreated roads.
Flooding, ferry
A flood warning remains in effect for Crittenden County and all western Kentucky counties bordering the Ohio River. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast on most area rivers, with some not expected to crest until well into next week.
The Cave In Rock Ferry remains closed due to high water on the Ohio River. NWS forecasts the river at Shawneetown, Ill., to begin falling Wednesday morning based on past precipitation and the precipitation amounts expected approximately 48 hours into the future from the forecast issuance time. As currently forecast, the ferry could possibly open as early as Monday, Feb. 25.