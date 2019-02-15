Wintry weather expected today, flooding continues

Cave in Rock Ferry closing at 6 p.m. The Cave In Rock Ferry closed at dark Tuesday. The ferry is closing for several days due to rising water on the Ohio River. Watch video ...

I-24 accident in Lyon causes traffic detour UPDATE : Site is now clear and all lanes are open. ORIGINAL POST Kentucky Transportation Department is reporting a crash involving a p...

Athletics Hall of Fame Inducts Cozart, O'Leary Angie Hobbs O'Leary and David Cozart will be inducted into the Farmers Bank Marion-Crittenden County Hall of Fame tonight during a cer...

Coyote contest this weekend Click Image to Enlarge