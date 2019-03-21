YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Calendar
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
.
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Area Deaths
Margaret Ann Dyer Weldon, 87, of Marion
died Wednesday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Golda Marie Kirk, 91, of Marion
died Wednesday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/21/2019 01:58:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home