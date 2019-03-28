Gadzooks! Lots of News this Week

Also in this week's newspaper you will find volumes of local news available nowhere else on earth, not even on Facebook. It's true!
Here are some news, sports and entertainment items you can find in this week's newspaper:
- The next Big Gig at Fohs Hall may be biggest ever!
- Free Dump Days Information for the spring
- Will Farmers Market be expanded?
- Tourism takes a look at tearing down old houses.
- See who threw out of the first pitch for baseball season.
- Carresville is unveiling something big. Check it out!
- You won't be too surprised at who broke 2 track and field records.
- A former Rocket has a new basketball job.
See these and much, much more in your community newspaper.
There’s only one source of comprehensive news and sports coverage in Marion and Crittenden County. Never miss out on what’s going on in your community. We have our ear to the rail and always keep you posted on what’s happening. Subscribe today to ensure that real news reporting continues in your community. Get the printed edition or read the entire paper online with a subscription to The Press, starting at just $2.95.
Copyright 2019
The Crittenden Press