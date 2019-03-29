In Case You Missed It... Hall of Fame music

|Click Image to Enlarge
The March 21, 2019 issue of The Crittenden Press included coverage of the the highly successful Old Kentucky Hay Ride music show at Fohs Hall.
An estimated 600 people packed into the local community center to see a show everyone is still raving about.
“It was a helluva show,” said Brennan Cruce, who hosted the March 16 throwback performance with music, comedy and some recognition of local stars who've contributed so much to arts and entertainment here and abroad.
Included in the homemade variety show was an induction ceremony for two individuals into the newly formed Crittenden County Music Hall of Fame. Bill Marvel and the late "Little Jack" Little were honored.
