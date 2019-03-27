Riverview Park Boat Dock Plans

It's been a full two years since the county was awarded a matching grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to install a floating dock at the park.
The floating dock will cost about $44,000 to construct at the park formerly known as Dam 50.
Because of occasional flooding along the Ohio River, the dock will be portable so that it can be pulled onto shore during times of high water.
Below is a dated video about Riverview Park when it was first established.