Road in northern Lyon closing for work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans several daytime closures of KY 1943 in Lyon County starting tomorrow.
Highway KY 1943 – which is just south of the border with Crittenden County – will be closed during daylight hours between Tuesday and Thursday of this week to allow several cross drains to be replaced near the Skinframe Creek Bridge and eastward toward the US 641 end of the road.
The roadway is expected to close at approximately 8 a.m., each day, after the morning school bus run. KY 1943 is expected to reopen to traffic around 3 p.m., each day.
The Lyon County Highway Maintenance Crew anticipates being able to replace about 5 cross drains by the end of work on Thursday.
Access will be maintained from each end of KY 1943 but traffic will not be able to move through the work areas while workers are there.