Shooting in Marion leads to assault charge

|Bingham
Chase Bingham, 28, of Marion is alleged to have shot Victoria Clifford, 26, of Marion, at a home they share in town just over two blocks from the police station.
Investigators say he then drove the victim to Crittenden Hospital. Medical personnel alerted police and Bingham left the scene, crashing into the hospital then striking a utility pole and fire hydrant on Main Street before the car burst into flames. Bingham exited the vehicle and was later apprehended inside a residence on Brook Street.
Clifford is reported to be in stable condition at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.
Bingham was lodged in Crittenden County Detention Center, charged with the assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. More charges are pending, say investigators.
See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for additional details as we continue to gather information on this breaking news story.
