YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Calendar
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
.
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Statewide tornado drill this morning
There will be a statewide Tornado Drill this morning.
Marion and Crittenden County will be participating in the drill. Alarms will be sounded at 9:07am Wednesday in Marion and at all siren locations throughout the county.
This is only a test.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/06/2019 08:14:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home