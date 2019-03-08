Friday, March 8, 2019

Youth baseball, softball kickball sign-ups

Crittenden County Dugout Club will host its spring registration from 10 a.m., until noon Saturday (tomorrow) at Crittenden County Middle School gym for baseball, softball and kickball players in various divisions up to age 12.

Starting age is 4 for kickball and 5 for co-ed baseball, leagues are for boys and girls. At ages 7-12, there are gender-specific opportunities.

Players who have never participated in Dugout Club youth sports will go through a brief skills assessment at registration.

Get a registration form HERE or at the Dugout Club Facebook page.

Registration for girls' softball and boys' baseball in the 13-15 age division will be announced later this summer, once school is out.
