Friday, March 8, 2019
Youth baseball, softball kickball sign-ups
Starting age is 4 for kickball and 5 for co-ed baseball, leagues are for boys and girls. At ages 7-12, there are gender-specific opportunities.
Players who have never participated in Dugout Club youth sports will go through a brief skills assessment at registration.
Get a registration form HERE or at the Dugout Club Facebook page.
Registration for girls' softball and boys' baseball in the 13-15 age division will be announced later this summer, once school is out.