Buntin conducts consignment auction

Farm Equipment
Consignment Auction
Saturday, April 27 • 9 a.m.
Location: 4736 St. Rt. 297, Marion, KY – Behind Buntin Trailer Sales Shop.
TRACTORS/EQUIPMENT: 88’ D60 Dozer – 4000 Hours and 90% undercarriage, 1941 Farm All Super A with Mid mount plow, 3020 John Deere w/Front end loader, 1986 John Deere 2950, Ferguson tractor, 8600 Ford Tractor, Restored Ferguson 30 Tractor, New Idea 767 3 Row Sileage chopper, (2) John Deere 214 Sileage wagons, International Harvester 110 Sileage wagon, Badger Sileage wagon, New Holland Super 23 Sileage blower, IH 496 22’ Disc, 14 Rotary hoe, Butler Sileage mixer Model 1830, Brillion X 108 22’ Cultipacker, John Deere 7000 6 Row planter w/wet kit & splitter, New Holland 206 Manure spreader, New Holland 132 Bale elevator, 12’ Chisel plow, 8” Grain elevator, IH 720 5 Bottom plow, JD 1210A Grain cart, New Holland 354 Grinder mixer, Vermeer M7040 mounted 9’ disc mower, Vermeer TM800 Trailed 10’ disc mower, IH 435 Square baler, New Idea 4151-10’ reel type hay rake, New Idea 206 Manure spreader, 500 Gallon sprayer, like new PTO post hole digger, 6’ 3pt Ford disc, 10’ House Boss Pull type bush hog, JD Sickle mower, 4 Wheel hay wagon, Team disc, Hog feeders, Cattle feeders, Sheep & Goat feeders, Gates, Barrels, 12 Volt Auger, 1 Row Cultivator, Boom Pole, Pond Scoop, Walking Plow, Feed Bunks, 7’ Reel Mower (like new) Cattle Chute, Hog Chute, 100 Gal. Dual Compartment tank, 500 Gal. Diesel tank, Corral Panels, Hog Panels, Barbwire, New Woven Wire, 10-28 Tractor tires (2), Spring Tooth Harrow, Two Row Corn Planter, (2) New Hay Unrollers, 5 Ft. pull type bush hog, 10’ Woods bush hog pull type, 5 Ft. Pittsburgh bush hog 3pt. hitch, 2 row cultivator, 4 row JD cultivator, Pond scoops – 1 is a Ford, Hayliner Trailer (7 or 8 bale), Tipover Round bale hay trailer, 350 Gal. water tank and much more.
TRUCKS/TRACTOR TRAILERS: 2001 Ford F150 Crew Cab 4w/d, Chevy 1-ton pickup w/flatbed, Pontiac Sunfire, 1979 Chevrolet 270 2-ton Grain truck, 1982 International Cab Over 9670 with a 1978 Wilson 38 ft. Grain trailer, 1981Mack Semi w/Log Hog Knuckle boom, 20’ GN Ponderosa Stock Trailer, 14’ Tuffneck Stock trailer, 2004 4 Horse Cherokee Tomahawk Signature Series Trailer
TOOLS/RECREATIONAL/OUTDOOR: Sea Ray Boat w/Cabin and full enclosure on aluminum Townsend trailer, (3) John Deere Riding mowers, deer stands, (2) Garden tillers, Vise, Tires & Wheels, 1968 Vintage V Bottom Fishing boat and trailer, 4 Wheel Wagon w/Deer Stand on it, Yard Sweeper, Diamond Plate Aluminum Tool box, Small Hand Tools, Chickens – All Sizes, and much more.
ITEMS BEING ADDED DAILY!!!!
