Monday, April 29, 2019
CCHS FCA hosts blood drive
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Crittenden County High School will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Wednesday in the Rocket Arena conference room. Community participation is encouraged. Donors must weigh 115 pounds, have eaten a full meal before donating blood and know current medications. Please have photo ID available. Currently, the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center has less than one day's reserve of O negative blood. In an emergency, O negative blood may be given to anyone, regardless of blood type.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 4/29/2019 02:24:00 PM