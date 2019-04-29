Championship Banner Project Underway at CCHS

With the encouragement from Superintendent Vince Clark, the CCHS athletic department and student council have undertaken the project to hang banners in the gym, recognizing district, regional and state champions in athletics. (See current listing below).
Crittenden County Athletics Director Sean Thompson said a rendering of the banners has been completed and much of the research has been done. He credited school librarian and student council sponsor Jennifer Bell with helping ramrod the project. Additionally, The Crittenden Press and local sports historian Andy Hunt have been instrumental in providing information for the undertaking.
Thompson said the original plan was to have the banners hung by graduation this spring. However, some setbacks may postpone their unveiling until the next school year.
While mainline sports are among those that will be recognized, there is an effort to find records for cheerleading, band and perhaps other activities.
Anyone with additional information that would benefit this project is encouraged to contact Thompson or Bell at the high school.
TEAM SPORTS
Football
State Champions
1985
Regional Champions
1963, 1985, 2008
District Champions
1963, 1985, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2008, 2017, 2018
Volleyball
District Champions
2006, 2018
Soccer
District Champions
2015
Girls’ Basketball
Regional Champions
2011
All A Regional Champions
1998, 1999, 2001, 2008, 2011, 2017
District Champions
1978, 1984, 2011, 2017, 2018
Boys’ Basketball
All A Regional Champs
2000
District Champions
1951, 1953, 1954, 1956, 1957, 1998, 2018
Softball
District Champions
2015, 2018
Baseball
District Champions
1957, 1986, 1993, 2000, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012
INDIVIDUAL SPORTS
Golf
Regional Champions
- Melissa (Jones) Tabor, 1979 and 1980
- Lauren Gilchrist, All A Classic 2018
Track & Field
State Champions
- Jeremy Croft, long jump, Class A, 1994
- Clark Wheeler, High Jump, Class A, 1970
- Jim Willoughby, 880 Yard Run, Class A, 1974
- Tim Hill, 100 Meters, Class A, 2004
- Tim Hill, 200 Meters, Class A, 2004