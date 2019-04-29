Monday, April 29, 2019

Championship Banner Project Underway at CCHS

Crittenden County High School is on a mission to create some championship banners to hang in Rocket Arena.

With the encouragement from Superintendent Vince Clark, the CCHS athletic department and student council have undertaken the project to hang banners in the gym, recognizing district, regional and state champions in athletics. (See current listing below).

Crittenden County Athletics Director Sean Thompson said a rendering of the banners has been completed and much of the research has been done. He credited school librarian and student council sponsor Jennifer Bell with helping ramrod the project. Additionally, The Crittenden Press and local sports historian Andy Hunt have been instrumental in providing information for the undertaking.

Thompson said the original plan was to have the banners hung by graduation this spring. However, some setbacks may postpone their unveiling until the next school year.

While mainline sports are among those that will be recognized, there is an effort to find records for cheerleading, band and perhaps other activities.

Anyone with additional information that would benefit this project is encouraged to contact Thompson or Bell at the high school.

TEAM SPORTS
Football
State Champions
1985
Regional Champions
 1963, 1985, 2008
District Champions
 1963, 1985, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2008, 2017, 2018

Volleyball 
District Champions
 2006, 2018

Soccer
District Champions
 2015

Girls’ Basketball
Regional Champions
2011
All A Regional Champions 
1998, 1999, 2001, 2008, 2011, 2017
District Champions
1978, 1984, 2011, 2017, 2018

Boys’ Basketball
All A Regional Champs 
2000
District Champions
1951, 1953, 1954, 1956, 1957, 1998, 2018

Softball
District Champions
2015, 2018

Baseball
District Champions
1957, 1986, 1993, 2000, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012


INDIVIDUAL SPORTS
Golf
Regional Champions

  • Melissa (Jones) Tabor, 1979 and 1980
  • Lauren Gilchrist, All A Classic 2018


Track & Field
State Champions 

  • Jeremy Croft, long jump, Class A, 1994
  • Clark Wheeler, High Jump, Class A, 1970
  • Jim Willoughby, 880 Yard Run, Class A, 1974
  • Tim Hill, 100 Meters, Class A, 2004
  • Tim Hill, 200 Meters, Class A, 2004


Posted by at