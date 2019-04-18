City, county close offices for Good Friday

Some local offices and services, including The Crittenden Press, will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.
Public offices closed in Crittenden County include Marion City Hall, all courthouse offices and county services such as the animal shelter and convenience center, and the senior citizens center. Marion Convenience Center, Crittenden County Animal Shelter and Crittenden County Sheriff's Office will also be closed Saturday.
Because the courthouse is closed, there will be no driver's testing administered Friday.
The public library and Extension service will be open on Good Friday.
Meantime, Good Friday will be observed as a half-day off for state offices. It is not observed by federal offices, so post offices will be open and the mail will run.