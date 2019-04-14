FEMA PUBLIC NOTICE

FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received the subgrant application for Crittenden (COUNTY), 47051 - Elizabethtown Ferry Road. Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for this project under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster‐wide Public Notice was published Thursday, April 26, 2018 for DR-4358 Severe Storms, Flooding, Landslides, and Mudslides, Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a project‐specific final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain/floodway. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to fund the repairs of this critical facility/road already located within the floodplain/floodway prior the event.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Responsible Entity: FEMA Public Assistance (PA) Program
Applicant: Crittenden (COUNTY), Kentucky
Project Title(s): Crittenden (COUNTY), Kentucky -47051 - Elizabethtown Ferry Road
Location of Proposed Work: Elizabethtown Ferry Road (CR1385), Marion, KY 42064, North of the intersection of Hwy 135 (Start GPS 37.42820, -88.29470/End GPS37.43250, -88.30860)
Floodplain Locations: Project Located in zone AE/ Floodplain per National Flood Insurance Program's FIRM: Map Panel Number: 210055C0070C. Effective FIRM Date: 6/16/2009. Flood Zone: AE- Floodway
Proposed Work and Purpose: Repairs to Elizabethtown Ferry Road (E-Town Ferry Road): Remove and replace 10.44 CY of double chip seal and replace 61.52 CY of gravel bas
Project Alternatives: The following alternatives were considered: (1) Relocation of the facilities outside the floodplain– There are no practicable alternatives to locating the proposed actions outside the floodplain. The damages to the facilities are limited in scope. The cost of relocation would likely outweigh the cost to repair the damages at the current locations. (2) No action alternative ‐ This alternative is not feasible as the repairs are necessary to ensure that the roads remain safe and operational, they must be in the current location to perform its designed function. This road is the only ingress/egress route to the community, and provide mail routes, school bus routes, and emergency vehicle access and evacuation routes, With the no action alternative, continued negative impacts may be experienced.
Comments: This will serve as the final public notice regarding the above‐described action funded by the FEMA PA program. Interested persons may submit comments, questions, or request a map of this specific project by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee‐Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA‐R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line Crittenden (COUNTY),KY-47051 - Elizabethtown Ferry Road, at the above addresses within 15 days of the date of this notice.