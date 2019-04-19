Fire destroys Marion home

Firefighters from Marion City Fire Department and Crittenden County Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene at about 3am and were still there this morning putting out hot spots.
Marion Fire Chief Red Howton said the fire appears to have started somewhere the near the garage area of the home.
Crittenden County Assistant Fire Chief Dylan Crabtree was among the first to respond. He said everyone was out of the home by the time he arrived. The occupants had gone across the street to call for help.
Crabtree said that when he entered the burning home, fire was in the attic and the ceiling collapsed so firemen had to fight the blaze from outside. Crabtree said the home and belongings were a complete loss.
The Red Cross met with the family this morning to see how it could help. According to posts on social media, Beth Hodge is the homeowner.