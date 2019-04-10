Free community techonology classes offered

Free community technology classes will be offered later this month through Crittenden County High School's Civic Responsibility Engagement Week, or CREW. The classes will be held April 22-26 at the high school.
An interest survey to gauge the community's interest in particular classes is available online at https://bit.ly/2D6TRMR. Classes to selection from include Microsoft Word basics, Microsoft Excel basics, Google Docs, Google Sheets, basic photo editing, archive pictures, create your own resume and cover letter, basic keyboarding and basic photography. Other classes may also be suggested.
A specific schedule of classes will be released on our district page. Email teacher Amy Hardin at Amy.Hardin@crittenden.kyschools.us or call the school at (270) 965-2248 to register.
CREW is a way to enrich the lives of high school seniors through various acts of civic engagement. The idea was born late last summer by CCHS Principal Mandy Irvan to allow teens to give back to the community.
"We’ve got kids doing a lot of different things," Irvan said at a recent board of education meeting.
There will be more than a dozen "CREWs" engaged in various activities throughout the county during the last full week of the month.