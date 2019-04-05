Highway blocked south of Fredonia

UPDATE
Site is cleared and highway is OPEN.
ORIGINAL POST
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking US 641 in northern Lyon County between Eddyville and Fredonia.
The blockage is just north of the KY 1943 intersection near the 4 mile marker.
The truck is reported to be empty.
The Kentucky Department of Highways estimates that the highway could be blocked for up to 3 hours, which would mean the road could be closed until after 8am this morning.
The highway department is urging passenger vehicles to consider a self-detour via KY 902 and KY 293 through Dycusburg.
We will try to get an early update on this situation, so check back regularly.