Marion alcohol sales hits all-time high

Revenue from booze has hit an all-time record for the City of Marion this spring.
Marion collected $25,664.48 in taxes and license fees from legal alcohol sales during the first quarter of 2024, which ended March 31.
That’s higher than last year’s first quarter by more than $1,600 and higher than any other previous quarter since legal liquor sales began here in 2019.
For more on this matter see the May 2, 2024 full edition of The Crittenden Press.
