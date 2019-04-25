Minor injuries in bus crash at Rosebud

A bus crash in the Rosebud area of Crittenden County on U.S. 60 East at about 3 p.m. has resulted in a couple of very minor injuries.
A westbound Miller Transportation passenger bus making its way from Evansville, Ind., to Paducah slipped off the roadway entering a curve and traveled about 100 yards across a ditch and through the front yard of Ronnie Watson's home just east of Rosebud Church. Passengers said the bus rocked back and forth several times before coming to a rest across the driveway of the home. The bus became stuck in the mud and was forced to wait a couple of hours before a tow truck could get the vehicle back on the roadway to complete its regular run.
Crittenden EMS responded, seeing a handful of patients and clearing them all. Once was outfitted with a cervical collar for precautionary reasons.
The bus was carrying 12 passengers, most of whom were headed home to the Paducah area from various locations.
Traffic was reduced to one lane, but the highway was never closed.