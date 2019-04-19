Show is Next Weekend

The Tapestry
featuring the impressive vocal talents of
Crittenden County native Corey Crider
April 27 \\ 7 PM \\ Fohs Hall
Come change the way you hear music! The Tapestry formed out of a desire to introduce people to different musical traditions than they are familiar with in order to bring communities of music lovers together. They tear down the "veil" between Opera and Rock and show the world that the things we have in common are greater than our differences.
Get your tickets to The Tapestry's April 27 performance at Fohs Hall in Marion, Ky. Reserved Floor Seats are $15, Reserved Gallery Seats are $10, General Admission Balcony Seats are $10. Order your tickets online https://thetapestry.eventbrite.com or call 270-704-1446.
More info on the April 27 show is available on our Facebook event page.
Learn more about The Tapestry here.