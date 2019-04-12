YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, April 12, 2019
Turkey season opens Saturday
There will be lots of shotgunners afield starting Saturday morning when the annual hunting season opens for tom turkeys.
Last year, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources biologists took samples from 30 turkeys harvested in Crittenden and Livingston counties. They were looking for any reason that might explain the recent downturn in harvest figures in the two counties and lower observation reports from hunters.
To date, there has been no official report released from that study. However, last fall preliminary information from the study indicated that nothing conclusive had been found, but more testing was yet to be done.
Local hunters have reported mixed reviews on the number of turkey sightings during pre-season scouting.