Cave In Rock Ferry halts service

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has temporarily halted service due to a mechanical issue. The Cave-In-Rock Ferry halted service starting at 6:00 a.m., today.
Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis indicates the closure could be for a couple of days to allow repairs to the rudder. Due to the extended period of flooding, the ferry has encountered quite a bit of debris floating down the river. Lewis believes something may have damaged the rudder forcing the ferryboat to be taken out of service for repairs.
The Cave-in-Rock ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
The ferry normally operates from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. central time, 7 days a week. The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is operated by an independent contractor with joint funding from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation through a ferry authority.