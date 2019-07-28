County officials considering horseshoe options

Inside it are a number of local articles on issues that affect Crittenden County residents.
Among the most interesting is perhaps an article about what county officials are considering to deal with damage to roads that they believe is being caused by the constant clap of horse shoes.
See the July 25 issue of The Crittenden Press for all of the details to this other important issues facing your community.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.