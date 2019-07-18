YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, July 18, 2019
Lane and load restrictions on Smithland Bridge Friday
The bridge will be restricted to one-lane traffic with an 8-foot maximum load width tomorrow to allow continuation of inspection work on the bridge. The load-width restriction is required due to the use of a UBIV- Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle placed on the bridge deck to allow inspectors to reach all elements of the bridge structure.
The lane restriction with load-width restriction is expected to be in place on the bridge from approximately 7:30 a.m. until about 3 p.m.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge, it was first opened to traffic in 1931. About 5,100 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is purchasing right-of-way for construction of a new bridge immediately downstream from the existing structure. Plans call for letting a contract for construction of the new bridge in February of 2020. Construction of the new $40 million bridge is expected to take about 2 years to complete.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 7/18/2019 04:00:00 AM