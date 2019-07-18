Lane and load restrictions on Smithland Bridge Friday

US 641 work will disrupt traffic Wednesday As part of ongoing landscaping and other work to prepare for paving the final driving surface at connecting points for New US 641 South of...

Unsafe Bridge in Crittenden County is closed A bridge in rural Crittenden County is being shut down immediately by the state because it has been deemed unsafe. The bridge is on Cott...

Ever wonder what local news you're missing? Yeah, we're a bit old fashioned. But we deserve to be. We've been around for a long, long time. Ever wonder what the Full Online...

First Responders Going to Accident on 297 Crittenden County's first responders were headed to a traffic accident on Ky. 297 at about 3:20pm today. Early reports were that a s...