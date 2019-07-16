Local Business Directory

Unsafe Bridge in Crittenden County is closed A bridge in rural Crittenden County is being shut down immediately by the state because it has been deemed unsafe. The bridge is on Cott...

Ever wonder what local news you're missing? Yeah, we're a bit old fashioned. But we deserve to be. We've been around for a long, long time. Ever wonder what the Full Online...

Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in Marion Emergency responders were on the scene of a three-vehicle injury accident on South Main Street near Siemens shortly after 8:40pm tonight. ...

First Responders Going to Accident on 297 Crittenden County's first responders were headed to a traffic accident on Ky. 297 at about 3:20pm today. Early reports were that a s...