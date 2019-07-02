Rheumatologist Dr. Hammonds in Marion each Tuesday

|Click Image to Enlarge
One of the specialists who sees patients at Crittenden Community Hospital's Center Clinic each week is rheumatologist Dr. Cara Hammonds. Rheumatologists treat patients suffering from conditions that affect the joints, muscles and bones such as arthritis, chronic back pain, tendinitis and lupus.
Dr. Hammonds sees patients each Tuesday at the Center Clinic, located inside the front lobby of Crittenden Community Hospital. She is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology. A graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine, Dr. Hammonds completed a rheumatology fellowship at Vanderbilt University and an internal medicine residency at the University of Cincinnati.
To make an appointment with Dr. Hammonds, contact the main switchboard at the hospital.